Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,804,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

