Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce



EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

