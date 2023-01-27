Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 180

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.58) to €1.70 ($1.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.28) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.98. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

