Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 92.34 ($1.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £25.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,539.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.