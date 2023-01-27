Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
LON:VOD opened at GBX 92.34 ($1.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £25.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,539.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.