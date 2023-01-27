Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.94 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €105.00 ($114.13). 3,430,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 12-month high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.51.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

