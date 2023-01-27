Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 173.91 ($2.15).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 170.18 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 180.10 ($2.23). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

