DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in January

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.4 %

DNZOY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 16,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

