Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,710.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,700 ($70.57) to GBX 4,600 ($56.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,300.00.

DCHPF remained flat at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

