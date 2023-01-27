Davidson Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.97. 839,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67. The company has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

