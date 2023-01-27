Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.43. The stock had a trading volume of 431,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,409. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

