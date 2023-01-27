Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,552. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

