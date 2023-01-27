Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $72.34. 58,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

