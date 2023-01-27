Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $190.93. The stock had a trading volume of 373,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,371. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

