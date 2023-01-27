Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 55,972 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,972 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. The stock had a trading volume of 773,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $522,267. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

