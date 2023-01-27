Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,131. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.