Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. 3,718,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,265,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.