Davidson Investment Advisors Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $53,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

