Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Eaton stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.10. 231,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

