Davidson Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 56,449 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $13,290,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.