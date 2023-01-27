Davidson Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 56,449 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $13,290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Articles

