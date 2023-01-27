Davidson Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 25,955 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.33. 371,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,288. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

