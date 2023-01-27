Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.