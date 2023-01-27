Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 5,166 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.51. 761,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

