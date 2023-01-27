DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading 2.7% Higher

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.50. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative return on equity of 95.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

