Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $428,470,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,288,000 after acquiring an additional 242,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.