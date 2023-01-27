Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at €49.20 ($53.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.72. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

