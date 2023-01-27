Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $265.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.