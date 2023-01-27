Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

