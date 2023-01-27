Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 522.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Down 17.2 %

DFCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 274,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.79.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing solutions. It operates through Health, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services.

