Dale A. Asplund Sells 13,392 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $434.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,387. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $438.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

