Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.54.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
