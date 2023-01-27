Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

