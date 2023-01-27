D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the December 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

D and Z Media Acquisition Price Performance

DNZ stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,288. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNZ. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.