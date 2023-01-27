D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 737 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.21. 399,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,423. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average is $224.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

