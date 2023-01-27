D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,336 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

