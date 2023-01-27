D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 837 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,254 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.51. 217,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $252.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.