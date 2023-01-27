D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

