D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.35. The stock had a trading volume of 517,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

