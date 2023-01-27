D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 21,367 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $70,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,316. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

