CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.74. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,358,008 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.29% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 million. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

