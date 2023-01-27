CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.71. CVRx has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 218.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%. Analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Further Reading

