CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 17.2 %
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
