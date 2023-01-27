CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 80.3% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 436,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.