CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 489,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 592,760 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $23.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 226,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

