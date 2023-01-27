Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.24. 7,940,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,043,477. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

