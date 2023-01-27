Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

WMT stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $142.57. 1,146,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,102. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $384.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

