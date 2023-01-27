Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,276. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

