Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. 1,231,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

