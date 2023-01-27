Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.41. 618,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,055. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

