Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 695,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

