Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.34% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

