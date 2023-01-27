CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $11.15. CSP shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 3,396 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.26.

CSP Dividend Announcement

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,109.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,605 shares of company stock valued at $107,222 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.